Foodshare, CT Food Bank continuing statewide drive-thru food distributions in April

(WTNH) — Foodshare and the Connecticut Food Bank will continue working together to distribute food for families in need during the month of April.

For nearly a year now, Foodshare has been holding mass drive-thru food distributions at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Throughout the months, they expanded food distribution to other towns and cities across Connecticut.

Here is a list of places Foodshare will be in April for food distribution:

East Hartford

Rentschler Field 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118 – Silver Lane Entrance

Open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Last scheduled distribution day is April 29

Norwich

28 Stonington Road, Norwich CT 06360 – in the parking lot across from Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill

Open Mondays 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Norwalk

Calf Pasture Beach, 99 Calf Pasture Beach Road, Norwalk, CT 06855

Open Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

New London

St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington Street, New London, CT 06320

Open Fridays 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Bridgeport

Wades Dairy, 1316 Barnum Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06610

Saturdays from 7:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Note – In the event of inclement weather, Bridgeport distributions will be on Sundays. Check social media for updates.

Putnam

Putnam Elementary School, 33 Wicker Street, Putnam, CT 06260

Saturday, April 3 and April 17 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bristol

Bristol Department of Public Works Garage, 95 Vincent P. Kelly Road, Bristol, CT 06010

Saturday, April 10 and April 24 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

To access other food resources, call 2-1-1, go to www.211ct.org, visit foodshare.org/help or ctfoodbank.org/gethelp.