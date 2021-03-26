Foodshare, CT Food Bank continuing statewide drive-thru food distributions in April

(WTNH) — Foodshare and the Connecticut Food Bank will continue working together to distribute food for families in need during the month of April.
For nearly a year now, Foodshare has been holding mass drive-thru food distributions at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Throughout the months, they expanded food distribution to other towns and cities across Connecticut.
Here is a list of places Foodshare will be in April for food distribution:
East Hartford
- Rentschler Field 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118 – Silver Lane Entrance
- Open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Last scheduled distribution day is April 29
Norwich
- 28 Stonington Road, Norwich CT 06360 – in the parking lot across from Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill
- Open Mondays 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Norwalk
- Calf Pasture Beach, 99 Calf Pasture Beach Road, Norwalk, CT 06855
- Open Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
New London
- St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington Street, New London, CT 06320
- Open Fridays 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Bridgeport
- Wades Dairy, 1316 Barnum Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06610
- Saturdays from 7:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Note – In the event of inclement weather, Bridgeport distributions will be on Sundays. Check social media for updates.
Putnam
- Putnam Elementary School, 33 Wicker Street, Putnam, CT 06260
- Saturday, April 3 and April 17 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Bristol
- Bristol Department of Public Works Garage, 95 Vincent P. Kelly Road, Bristol, CT 06010
- Saturday, April 10 and April 24 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
To access other food resources, call 2-1-1, go to www.211ct.org, visit foodshare.org/help or ctfoodbank.org/gethelp.