Foodshare distributing food for families in need twice a week in December

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For the past eight months, Foodshare has been distributing food at Rentschler Field for families in need.

The distribution will continue in December, two days a week. Food distribution will be on Tuesday and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. They will be closed Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The last scheduled distribution is Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Since the start of the pandemic, the distribution site alone has handed out seven million pounds of food and has served over 210,000 households, many of who Foodshare says are new to food insecurity due to COVID-119.

Community members can access help through the following:

Mobile Foodshare an outdoor pantry-on-wheels, to find a site near you please text “FOODSHARE” to 85511 or go to www.foodshare.org/mobile.

To find a food pantry and other resources near you, call 2-1-1 or go to www.211ct.org.

If you are interested in volunteering or would like to donate to help Foodshare continue to serve our neighbors, visit www.foodshare.org.