Foodshare to continue food distribution 3 days a week in October

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Foodshare will continue its food distribution efforts at Rentschler Field in East Hartford throughout October.

Starting Oct. 1, Foodshare will distribute food on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The site will be closed Monday and Wednesday.

The drive-thru food distribution at Rentschler Field is in addition to the group’s ongoing efforts to provide food to over 260 pantries, food kitchens, and mobile Foodshare sites throughout the region.

For the past five months, Foodshare has served over 165,000 households and has distributed over 4 million meals.

Resources

To find a mobile Foodshare site near you, text FOODSHARE to 85511 or go to Foodshare.org/mobile.

To find a food pantry and other resources near you, call 211 or visit the 211 website.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to Foodshare, visit foodshare.org.