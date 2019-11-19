Foodshare to host annual Turkey Tuesday event

(WTNH) — Foodshare is putting on its annual Turkey Tuesday event in Hartford, an event that’s been going on for 20 years now.

The goal is to help as many neighbors in need as possible during the holiday season. As the morning goes on, we will see donations pour into the lobby of City Place. Each donation is definitely needed.

Foodshare supplies food to some 300 different organizations and food pantries in Hartford and Tolland Counties. In the past few weeks, they have asked those groups for numbers- the number of families that will not be able to have a turkey for Thanksgiving without some help.

With Thanksgiving just nine days away, they need to meet that goal now, so that’s why Turkey Tuesday is so important. The thing is, those families will still need food in December. So what they ask people to do is donate a Turkey and $30. That’s a turkey for Thanksgiving and $30 to support Foodshare’s efforts all year round.

The event is happening from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the City Place Lobby in Hartford.

To donate, visit their website.

