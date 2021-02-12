Freezin’ for a Reason group holding charity event on Colchester Green this weekend

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks are braving the bitter cold temperatures in Colchester all for a good cause.

The Freezin’ for a Reason event on the Colchester Green is raising money for the Colchester food bank. It’s an important resource for people who need affording basic needs like heat. The funds are much needed after losing a major donor this year.

“Too many people are forced to choose between food and heat. Or medicine. So we try to give them a little help, especially this year. From 2020, a lot of people are out of work. A lot of people can’t afford to heat their homes.”

“If you’re sitting at home comfortably enjoying this broadcast, think how lucky you are because there are people who have to put up blankets over doorways to keep the heat in. They have to sleep in one room with their kids. They can’t afford to heat their homes.”

The group will be on the Green sleeping in a tent until Sunday at noon. This is the event’s 12th year.

Over the past 11 years, the group has raised over $120,000. You can donate on the Green or through PayPal to the email address Freezinforareason@yahoo.com.