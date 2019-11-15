From turkey trots to turkey feasts: Here’s a list of Thanksgiving themed events across the state

(WTNH) — Here is a list of “turkey trot” road races and Thanksgiving feasts happening across the state this month.
- Run for the Turkeys 5K
- Where: New Fairfield High School – 54 Gillotti Road New Fairfield, CT 06812
- When: Sunday, November 24, 2019 – 11 am
- What: 5K race and kid’s fun run around the track for children 12 years and under. T-shirts will be given to all 5K runners and walkers registered by October 25th. Music along the race route. There will be prize categories for the three best Thanksgiving themed costumed runners. Digital timing, positional placing, raffle prizes, and trophies to the top runners in each division are highlights of this year’s event.
- Price: $27
- New Canaan Turkey Trot
- Where: Waveny Park Castle, in the front circle or West porch – look for signs.
- When: Sunday, November 17, 2019 – 11:30 am
- What: Get ready for Thanksgiving with a short run around New Canaan two Sundays before the holiday. 5K course starting and finishing at the Waveny Park “castle.” ChronoTrack B-Tag timing. Post-race refreshments, awards to top male and female runners and age group winners. Race day check-in opens at 10:30 a.m. Pre-race check-in at New Balance New Canaan beginning Friday, November 15 from 4 to 6 pm, and Saturday, November 16 from 10 am to 1 pm.
- Price: $30
- 2019 Kiwanis Turkey Trot
- Where: EC Stevens Elementary School, Wallingford, CT
- When: Sunday, November 24, 2019 – 9 am
- What: Proceeds will benefit the Kiwanis’ numerous community-based projects for the benefit of the citizens of Wallingford and neighboring communities.
- Price: $25
- Rowayton Turkey Trot
- Where: Community Center, 33 Highland Ave, Rowayton
- When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 9:30 am
- What: The event was founded by Rowayton residents Paul Wolters and Cameron Letters who, having previously run in similar events, thought it would be a great addition to Rowayton’s social calendar as a fundraiser to benefit local charities. The event was initiated in 2011 and came into its own in 2012 with almost 400 runners, growing to a 1,400 strong field in 2017.
- Price: Adults: $40 Juniors (10-17): $10 (Under 10 is free)
- Branford Rotary and BC2 Thanksgiving 5K
- Where: Walsh Intermediate School – 185 Damascus Road, Branford, CT 06405
- When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 9:10 am
- What: The flat 5K begins and finishes at Walsh Intermediate School. The course is flat & fast traveling through Branford’s scenic Route 146 and Pine Orchard Golf Course. The event features pre-and post-race party! Before you begin your Thanksgiving Day meal, enjoy kids activities, music, and warm down with cider, chowder and more.
- Price: Adult: $29, Student (18 and under): $22, Kids Fun Run: $8
- Commodore Hull 5K
- Where: Raymond P. Lavietes Clubhouse – 1 Positive Place, Shelton, CT 06484
- When: Thursday, November 28. 2019 – 8 am
- What: The Commodore Hull Thanksgiving Day 5k Road Race offers a great, early morning run through the historic downtown of Shelton and Derby. The race is finished in plenty of time to get to the annual Shelton-Derby football game, then on to your Thanksgiving Day celebrations.
- Price: Adult: $25, High School/Grammar School: $10, Seniors(70 and older): free
- The Great Turkey Escape
- Where: Redding Community Center – 37 Lonetown Rd, Redding, CT US 06896
- When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 8:30 am
- What: Runners will receive a long sleeve tech shirt, an embroidered winter beanie (hat) and keepsake, personalized bibs along with 3 deep 5 year age group awards. The race begins and ends at the Redding Community Center on Lonetown Rd (RT 107) and all proceeds will stay in Redding and be distributed to The RES PTA, The Redding Historical Center and Venture Crew 777.
- Price: $34
- 2019 Lenny and Joe’s Madison Turkey Trot
- Where: Madison Town Green – Meetinghouse Lane Madison, CT 06443
- When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 10 am
- What: The 5 mile race and 2 mile walk with both start and finish in the heart of Madison on the historic Madison Town Green! Both the run and walk courses will feature scenic views of Long Island Sound and some of Madison’s most picturesque Shoreline neighborhoods.
- Price: 5K – $25, 2K – $20
- Stratford Turkey Day Trot
- Where: 2422 Main St, Stratford, CT US 06615
- When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 8:15 am
- What: 5k (3.11 mi) run/walk takes place in Stratford’s downtown center.
- Price: $35
- Newtown Turkey Trot
- Where: 11 Queen St, Newtown, CT US 06470
- When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 7:45am
- What: The 10th Annual Newtown Turkey Trot 5K road race and fun walk to support the C. H. Booth Library! Cash prizes will be awarded based on gun time per USATF rules.
- Price: $30
- 10th Annual Turkey Trot in Memory of Donald J. Hassiak
- Where: Tarrywile Park, 70 Southern Blvd, Danbury, CT
- When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 8:30 am
- What: A scholarship fund to honor Donald J. Hassiak ’87, a 16-year veteran of the Danbury Police Department was established. Hassiak was killed by a drunk driver in a tragic hit and run car accident when reporting to duty on June 3, 2010. With the consent of the Hassiak family, Hayes, also a Danbury Police Officer, agreed to have the proceeds of the Turkey Trot support the Donald J. Hassiak Scholarship Fund.
- Price: $25
- Rotary Club of Orange 7th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot
- Where: High Plains Community Center – 525 Orange Center Rd, Orange, CT 06477
- When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 8 am
- What: You’ll have a choice of a 5k course to run or walk (as a timed event) or enjoy a one mile un-timed walk course.
- Price: $27
- 42nd Annual Pequot Runners 5 Mile T’Day Race
- Where: Pequot Avenue, Southport, CT
- When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 8:15am
- What: This is not a runner’s course. Please walk. Do not walk ahead of the police lead car or let your children run ahead of it. Strollers, dogs, in-line skaters, and headphones are permitted in the 2.6-mile Walk. They are not permitted, however, in the 5-Mile Road Race.
- Price: Adult: $39, 17& Younger: $34
- 9th Annual Run Turkey Run 5K
- Where: Multi-sports Academy, Hamden, CT
- When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 7:30 am
- What: The 5K course is mostly flat with a few rolling hills with one water station near the halfway point. There are no street crossings or motor cars on the course. Snacks and refreshments will be provided after the race including HOT Apple Cider!
- Price: $25
- 19th Annual Shippan Turkey Trot
- Where: 280 Ocean Dr E, Stamford, CT 06902
- When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 10 am
- What: Every penny raised by the Shippan Turkey Trot will go to the Pacific House, aka Shelter for the Homeless in Stamford, CT.
- Price: Donations Greatly Appreciated
- Annual Southbury Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run
- Where: Revv Fitness Club, 730 Main Street South, Southbury, CT
- When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 8 am
- What: Awards will be given to all top male and female finishers in 9 age categories ranging from under 10 years of age to over 70. Proceeds from the Southbury Turkey Trot will benefit local charities including the Southbury Food, Southbury Needy Fund and the Fuel Banks.
- Price: $25
- Greenwich Alliance for Education Turkey Trot
- Where: Arch Street Teen Center, 100 Arch Street, Greenwich
- When: Saturday, November 30, 2019 – 9:30 am
- What: Scenic flat loop in Bruce Park, Bib tag system for 5K, Performance material race t-shirts! 5K – awards and merchandise prizes for top race finishers in a variety of categories.
- Price: Adults: $35, Children (14 and under): $15
- Being thankful – Love is life
- Where: Pacific Standard Tavern, 212 Crown St, New Haven, Connecticut 06510, New Haven
- When: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 – 7 pm
- What: A night of music featuring local bands. All proceeds benefit Smile Anyway. Food trucks and 50/50 raffle available.
- Price: $10
- Thanksgiving Day Feast
- Where: Oak Haven Table & Bar, 932 State St, New Haven, Connecticut 06511
- When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 1 pm
- What: We are open once again this year for the Thanksgiving holiday. In year’s past we have done a buffet; however, this year we will be serving a family style ala carte menu. We will have all the classic dishes ranging from local oven roasted turkey, stuffing, and all the fixings! We will have classic holiday desserts available as well.
- Price: the price of each dish
- Thanksgiving Mass
- Where: Saint John XXIII Parish, 89 Bull Hill Ln, West Haven, Connecticut 06516, West Haven
- When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 8 am
- What: Thanksgiving Mass service
- Price: free
- Emo Night Thanksgiving Eve Bash
- Where: Toad’s Place
- When: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 – 9 pm
- What: If you loved hits from bands like Story of The Year, Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, New Found Glory, Silverstein, Underoath, Panic! at the Disco… (well you get the idea) then welcome home. DJ’s Hunter Moran, Tom Cat, and I Nine Five will be supplying all the singalongs and hits!
- Price: $10 and must be 18+
- Thanksgiving Eve Party with Just Wingin’ It & Bakes Shrimp
- Where: Stella Blues LLC – 204 Crown St, New Haven, Connecticut 06510
- When: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 – 9pm to 1am
- What: Just Wingin’ It and Baked Shrimp team up for a Thanksgiving Eve Party at Stella Blues in New Haven! Come out and have some drinks, dance, and move your feet before you stuff your belly with food the next day!
- Price: the price of drinks
- Thanksgiving Dance Party with Magic of Motown
- Where: Madison beach Hotel – 94 W. Wharf Rd, Madison, MA 06443
- When: Friday, November 29, 2019 – 8 pm
- What: Bringing the unforgettable songs of Motown back to your venue is “The Magic of Motown”. This dynamic and driving tribute spans more than a decade of Motown classics — every one of the songs performed are among the most recognizable and culture-defining songs in pop music history.The show features four of the best male vocalists performing Motown music in the United States today and one female singer to accommodate the great female vocalists of that era.
- Price: $30
- Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular
- Where: Downtown- 5 Landmark Square, Stamford, CT 06902
- When: Sunday, November 24, 2019 – 12 pm
- What: This parade is one of the largest helium balloon parades in the country, it features everyone’s favorite giant balloon characters, award winning marching bands, fabulous floats and starring Bello Nock, Comedic Daredevil! Fun for the whole family.
- Price: Free
- 83rd Annual Manchester Road Race
- Where: Main St. Manchester, CT 06040
- When: Thursday, November 28, 2019 – 10am
- What: 4.75 mile race with more than 13,000 runners. Second oldest road race in the East, attracting world-class runners along with some who dress in colorful costumes. Bands every half mile, and prizes.
- Price: $37
