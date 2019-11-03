Halloween in New Haven: Parades and Festivals, Day of the Dead

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A look at two Halloween parades in New Haven on Saturday.

The first, along the East Shore in New Haven Saturday night. The parade featured amazing lights and sounds, kiddie pools filled with candy, costume contests, and families in all manner of costumes, including News 8’s own Stephanie Simoni.

The parade was rescheduled from Thursday night.

News 8’s Stephanie Simoni with her family at the New Haven Halloween Parade

The second parade was the 9th Annual Festival de Dia de Muertos or Day of the Dead Festival.

New Haven’s 9th annual Festival de Día de Muertos | Day of the Dead Festival – Photo: Reportit!

From music to costumes, everyone was having a great time.

The Day of the Dead Parade and festival honors community heroes and ancestors who passed on and are often forgotten.

It was put on by Unidad Latina en Accion and was attended by revelers with painted faces and skeleton costumes, including New Haven Democratic Mayoral Candidate, Justin Elicker.

Related: Final weekend in the race for New Haven mayor, Elicker vs. Harp