Hartford Dillon Stadium holding sports career fair

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — UPDATE: Tickets for the event are sold out and registrations have ceased.

If you’re looking to get your foot in the door of the region’s booming sports industry, head over to Dillon Stadium in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.

You have the opportunity to meet sports employers from organizations like Dillon Stadium’s own Hartford Athletic, the New York Knicks, and Madison Square Garden.

You have to register online to attend.

