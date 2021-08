HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Roads and wires were not the only things damaged by Tropical Storm Henri.

The Village for Families & Children in Hartford said they lost at least 100 backpacks to water damage over the weekend; they were set to distribute the backpacks to students Monday.

The Village is asking for donations to help replenish its supply before the start of the school year.

You can help by clicking here.