Hartford letting 1,200 kids sign up for spring sports free of charge

(WTNH) — Kids in Hartford looking to stay active this spring can sign up to play a sport for free.

As of right now, you can sign up your kids ages 5 to 14 for the following free spring sports:

soccer

baseball

basketball

football

track and field

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Saturday, “As we come out the other end of COVID and move into spring, it’s so important for kids to be out there, active, moving around, reconnecting…and so this partnership with Active City, the Hartford Youth Sports Collaborative is creating 1,200 spots for kids in Hartford to play any one of five sports for free.”

According to the mayor, over 800 kids have already signed up. To sign up for a free sport, go to Hartfordct.myrec.com.