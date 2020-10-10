Hartford Police Dept. to host cookout and resource event for community Saturday

Community

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is partnering up with local community groups for a cookout and resource day.

The event is open to the public and is part of the National Faith & Blue Weekend.

It will take place at New Antioch Baptist Church on 161 Nelson Street in Hartford on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The police department said the goal of the event is to “dissolve misconceptions of law enforcement professionals while unifying partnerships and the confidence of the community we serve.”

