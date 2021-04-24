Hartford street sign dedicated for Veteran, Greater Hartford NAACP president to honor his life and legacy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the Hartford community came together Saturday to honor Muhammad Abdul-Shahid Ansari.

He was an Air Force Veteran and President of the Greater Hartford NAACP. Ansari’s family and local officials gathered for the dedication of a street sign honoring his life and legacy.

His son, Larry Watts, told News 8, “It’s very good and important because he was a leader, he came from humble beginnings himself, and rose up to be at one time the director of the Open Hearth program. He just had a whole different life that changed, that made him be the person that he was.”

Ansari died last year; he was 82.

