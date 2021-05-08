Hartford YWCA holding vigil for mothers who have lost loved ones to violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford community is coming together Saturday evening for a candlelight vigil at Hartford Adventist Academy.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, YWCA Hartford Region is holding this vigil with many community partners to show support for mothers and all those who are mourning the loss of a loved one to violence.

It’s part of their “Community Matters” series, where they have timely conversations and events aimed at bringing the community together.

Melinda Johnson, Director of Community Engagement and Advocacy at the YWCA Hartford Region, said, “Tonight, the experience we desire to cultivate is one that sends a sense of comfort and love to those mothers who are truly mourning the loss of their children. But, also, to send a sense of solidarity and support to a community that’s facing multiple layers of trauma at a time as we proceed through this pandemic.”

The vigil is set to start at 7:30 p.m.