HeartsforHealthcareWorkers show support to medical professionals during coronavirus crisis

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — During this time of public health emergency, healthcare workers are more crucial than ever. If you’re sitting at home wondering what you can do to show you support and gratitude, Hartford Healthcare is promoting a new campaign to help you say “thanks.”

Two simple words — thank you — can go a long way.

Healthcare providers are working around the clocks treating those suffering from coronavirus. While they’re serving their community, they’re asking the community to show support.

We are so proud of our fellow healthcare superheroes! We've made a heart you can print and display on your door, window or mailbox to show how much healthcare workers mean to you! We want to see your photos, tweet us! #HeartsforHealthcareWorkers https://t.co/I8rmBO9xG2 — Hartford HealthCare (@HartfordHealthC) March 20, 2020

Hartford Healthcare is asking people to pay tribute to their “healthcare superheroes” by putting hearts on their front doors and windows. Make your own or use the printable template from Hartford Healthcare. The hashtag #HeartsforHealthcareWorkers is being used in posts across the country.

My niece is a physicians assistant..we r praying for her and her co workers safety..thank u Jordan for what u do for all of us . pic.twitter.com/RGP53l0euD — Joe Longo (@JoeLong30545473) March 20, 2020

Joe made a heart for his niece, Jordan. She’s a physician’s assistant. He said he wants to send prayers to Jordan and her co-workers and thank them for all they do.

Send us pictures of your homemade hearts! Make sure you tag WTNH and include the hashtag #HeartsforHealthcareWorkers.