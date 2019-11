Oxford High School senior Tanner Soracco grabs a from a pallet of 8,640 total Reese’s on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 in Oxford, Conn. It appeared in his parking spot after Reese’s found out he painted it for his senior year in love of his favorite candy. (Jessica Hill/AP Images for Reese’s)

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Oxford High School senior Tanner Soracco loves Reese’s candy so much, he decided to paint his senior parking spot the brand’s bright orange logo.

Reese’s surprise appears in Tanner Soracco’s parking spot at Oxford High School. (Jessica Hill/AP Images for Reese’s)

The photo of his artwork traveled through Facebook straight to the Reese’s brand team. The candy company honored the high schooler’s love for Reese’s by surprising him with a pallet of over 8,640 Reese’s (17,280 Reese’s cups) for being such a big fan.