Housatonic Habitat for Humanity hosting its first annual Scavenger Hunt in New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is hosting its first annual Scavenger Hunt in New Milford from May 1 to July 31.

“Find clues, visit fun places and win prizes– everything from a Beauty Basket from Joe’s Salon to a summer of free passes for the whole family from The Silo at Hunt Farm,” the group writes.

Including over a dozen stops, this scavenger hunt aims to test participants’ knowledge of their hometown or introduce those from neighboring towns to the sights and sounds of the community.

To register, Housatonic asks to make a $10 donation at their website to receive an email with map and clues.