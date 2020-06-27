House of Heroes provides home repairs to Vietnam Veteran in Wallingford

Breaking News
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 73-year-old Vietnam Veteran just had some work done on his home for free.

Wallingford resident and Purple Heart Recipient Anthony Perillo received free repairs to his home from the House of Heroes Organization.

Perillo suffered life-altering injuries in an ambush while serving in Vietnam. He lost his wife Linda to cancer in 1989 and is a cancer survivor himself.

Dennis Buden, the Executive Director of House of Heroes CT said, “House of Heroes CT’s mission is to recognize, honor, and serve military and public safety veterans for their sacrificial service to our nation and we couldn’t be happier to be here today to help Tony Perillo here in Wallingford and make his life a little bit easier.”

A team of about 15 volunteers went to work on Tony’s deck, fixed plumbing, did some yard work, and anything else he needed.

