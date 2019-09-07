Hundreds of cyclists partake in Closer to Free ride

(WTNH) — After months of training, hundreds of cyclists took to the streets Saturday morning for the annual Closer to Free ride.

100 percent of the money participants have raised will benefit the Smilow Cancer Hospital.

Since its start in 2011, the event raised over $15 million for Smilow and the Yale Cancer Center.

There were five routes around New Haven County to choose from, ranging from 10 to 100 mile rides. Once they’ve crossed the finish line, the cyclists celebrated at the Yale Bowl.

To learn more about Closer to Free, click here.

Were you at Closer to Free? Send us your photos and videos to reportit@wtnh.com.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.