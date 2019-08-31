Irish step dancers gather for annual competition at Quassy Amusement Park

(WTNH) — Irish Step Dancers from around the country are bidding summer vacation farwell with some friendly competition and roller coaster riding.

Hundreds of dancers are competing for the gold in the annual Constitution State Feis at Quassy Amusement Park this weekend.

Irene Horgan is the Co-Director of Horgan Academy of Irish Dance. She told News 8, “Everyone does Irish Dancing. It is so popular now…they don’t have to be Irish, that’s what’s really exciting about it.”

A few Irish step dancing studios from Florida even traveled to Connecticut to compete while coincidentally avoiding Hurricane Dorian’s path.

In between performances, dancers enjoyed all of the fun rides Quassy has to offer.

