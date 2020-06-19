Is work from home killing your posture? Here are simple moves to fix it

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Working from the comfort of your home might be nice, but if you’re getting too comfortable, your posture could be suffering.

News 8 has some workouts to help improve your posture and un-do some of the damage you’ve done.

“At home, people that are working from home need this more than ever,” said trainer Gennaro Ferra.

The former Mr. Universe contestant specializes in moves that lengthen and strengthen your spine with his program, “Powerpose.”

When you’re sitting, remember: “chest out, shoulders back, a little bit of an arch in your lower back,” said Gennaro.

“Anything that strengthens the upper back and the shoulders will help improve posture,” he said, but a strong core can help your posture too. “There’s a lot of poor posture that originates from your core.”

He has some simple moves you can do at home to improve your posture — no weights required. Watch the video above for his tips.

Gennaro offers fitness and nutrition tips on his website and YouTube channel.