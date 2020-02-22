Iwo Jima survivors commemorating battle’s 75th anniversary this weekend

Community

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Survivors of the battle of Iwo Jima will commemorate the battle’s 75th anniversary in Newington this weekend.

The Iwo Jima Survivors Association will be gathering with the public to acknowledge the anniversaries of both the battle and dedication of the National Iwo Jima Memorial, along with presentations about the battle, the memorial, and a meet-and-greet with the survivors.

The program starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Newington Fire Department and continues at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Iwo Jima Memorial and the Fire Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Iwo Jima survivors commemorating battle's 75th anniversary this weekend

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Iwo Jima survivors commemorating battle's 75th anniversary this weekend"

Bloomfield double homicide

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bloomfield double homicide"

Childhood sex assault survivors suffer big setback after Judiciary Committee fails to eliminate the statue of limitations to file lawsuits

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Childhood sex assault survivors suffer big setback after Judiciary Committee fails to eliminate the statue of limitations to file lawsuits"

Styrofoam ban on the plate at Capitol

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Styrofoam ban on the plate at Capitol"

State Officials: Phone scammers threaten to turn off heat

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State Officials: Phone scammers threaten to turn off heat"

Vandalism at monastery being investigated as religious hate crime

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vandalism at monastery being investigated as religious hate crime"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss