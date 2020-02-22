Iwo Jima survivors commemorating battle’s 75th anniversary this weekend

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Survivors of the battle of Iwo Jima will commemorate the battle’s 75th anniversary in Newington this weekend.

The Iwo Jima Survivors Association will be gathering with the public to acknowledge the anniversaries of both the battle and dedication of the National Iwo Jima Memorial, along with presentations about the battle, the memorial, and a meet-and-greet with the survivors.

The program starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Newington Fire Department and continues at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Iwo Jima Memorial and the Fire Department.