Jewish community standing in solidarity for Israel in virtual event Thursday evening

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Jewish community in Connecticut is standing in solidarity for Israel.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have fired more than 1,100 rockets this week targeting Israeli civilians.

The United Jewish Federation in Connecticut is asking folks to join them as they gather in support of Israel via Zoom. The virtual event is from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

They will sing songs and offer prayers and strength for each other.

They ask attendees to wear blue and white.

The event is free. To register for the event, click here.