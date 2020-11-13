Junior League of Hartford giving back to community in 26-hour Volunteerathon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A marathon, not in miles, but in hours. The members of the Junior League of Hartford are contributing 26.2 hours of giving Friday into Saturday.

“The way that we got creative was that we went back to our roots of volunteering,” Kelly Luliano said. “So we just reached out to our community partners that we usually work with like Foodshare, Journey Home, and the Red Cross.”

The 100-year-old organization promotes women in leadership and volunteerism, changing the way they run a signature event during the pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit, we really had to transition, and we didn’t want to cancel it. Of course, now more than ever…we need to continue to give back to the community,” Whitney Sweeney said.

On Friday, volunteers are at Foodshare in Bloomfield, sorting donated meats from Stop & Shop and Big Y.

There’s another part to this that’s in person today at the Red Cross in Farmington. They’re urging people to come over and donate blood.

Friday night, they will be making blankets for Project Linus.

Luliano said, “We’re having virtual parties of making blankets while everyone’s on a Zoom call so we can still hang out and communicate with one another.”

Wondering how you can help give back?

There’s a coat drive for their community partner, the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford, at Hartford Baking Co. in West Hartford Center on Nov. 14 between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Donors will receive a small coffee coupon!

And to donate to the Junior League of Hartford, text VTHON to 44-321 or go to this website.