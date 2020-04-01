Killingworth restaurant delivers 600 meals to elderly community

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH)– In addition to providing take-out, a Killingworth restaurant is cooking up something nice for some people in their community.

At La Foresta, they’ve been doing take out orders but Wednesday, they have a special delivery made up of 600 meals that will all be brought to this community

“Everybody’s doing something good for nurses and doctors and I have a really soft spot for my elderly. I think that’s the range of people getting hurt and nobody’s paying attention to,” said Franscesco Lulaj, La Foresta owner.

That’s when Franscesco Lulaj decided to step in.

“We have 55 plus community,” said Lulaj.

The Beachwood community is made up of about 300 homes. Lulaj’s goal is to give a warm meal to 600 people.

“Not only warm meal but a knock on the door and just a hello to them, but of course at distance,” said Lulaj.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic has forced many restaurants to close down, he’s had to lay off 26 employees. All day Tuesday he and his chef cooked for the elderly community.

“And it was a lot of work,” said Lulaj.

200 pounds of pasta, 150 pounds of meatballs and 25 gallons of sauce, plus enough salad for 600 servings.

“We donate but up to 50 people, quite often to be honest. But for 600 people, never done it. Never done it,” said Lulaj.

But the work for him, was worth it

“Brings back memories of my grandpa,” said Lulaj.

Franscesco and his chef will bring each of the meals door to door.