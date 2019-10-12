Lions Club holds food drive for local food shelters

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Throughout the month of October, the Lions Club of Fairfield and New Haven counties will be collecting food donations for local food shelters.

The organization stopped by several ShopRite stores throughout southern Connecticut to collect food and monetary donations Saturday.

The New Haven Lions Club will be at Stop & Shop in Amity on October 26th to collect more donations.

