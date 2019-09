List of Connecticut 9/11 ceremonies and memorials

(WTNH) — Several memorials and ceremonies are being held across the state to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Wednesday marks eighteen years since terrorists hijacked four planes in 2001, crashing them into both the World Trade Center towers in New York and the Pentagon in Washington. The fourth plane went down in a field in Pennsylvania.

Ceremonies are being held across the state today in several towns including Milford, Middletown and Mystic. Governor Lamont has also ordered all flags at half staff.

Bridgeport

Moment of Silence Ceremony

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

Fire Department Headquarters, 30 Congress Street

Farmington

UConn Health to Commemorate 18th Anniversary of 9/11

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Keller Auditorium, UConn Health, 263 Farmington Avenue

Groton

Flag Retirement Ceremony

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

Historic Ship Nautilus & Submarine Force Museum, 1 Crystal Lake Road

Meriden

Meriden Police, Fire and Hunters EMS pay tribute to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 8 a.m .

Meriden City Hall, 56 E Main Street

Middletown

Middletown September 11th Remembrance Ceremony

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

Veterans Memorial Park on Walnut Grove Road

Milford

Mayor Blake invites community to September 11th Remembrance Ceremony

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

Live Oaks School 9/11 Memorial Garden, 575 Merwin Avenue

Mystic

Screening of Fireboats of 9/11, Open tours of Fire Fighter vessel

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Avenue

New Haven

September 11 Tribute

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 12:15 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1 State Street

New London

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

Plantsville

9/11 Memorial Service

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

On the corner of Summer Street and Main Street in Plantsville

Wallingford

9/11 Remembrance

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 6:30 pm

Wallingford Town Hall, 45 S Main Street

West Haven

9/11 Flag-raising Ceremony

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

William A. Soderman Memorial Flagpole, Bradley Point Park, Captain Thomas Boulevard