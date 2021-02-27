Live, Love, Give: Windsor residents collect donations to help local Food and Fuel Bank

Community

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A grassroots effort in Windsor to collect food for the Windsor Food and Fuel Bank. More than a dozen community members hosted a no-contact “Live-Love-Give” Collection Drive Saturday.

“We love our community, and we see that there is such a demand for food and fuel that we wanted to help our community in need,” said Sharon Rispoli, who helped organize this event. “We had a challenge — we wanted to raise 500 cans in 5 hours, and we exceeded our goal before we even started at 10am. We have thousands — thousands of cans and food items.”

When all was said and done, the group counted almost 7,700 items, including food, paper goods, and personal hygiene products.

