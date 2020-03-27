Lt. Governor encouraging residents to support local farmers during pandemic

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s important to make sure you eat healthily, especially when you’re stuck at home.

It’s National Agriculture week, so it’s a time to celebrate what farmers and farmstands mean to our community.

Bishop’s Orchards in Guilford is still open seven days a week despite the pandemic.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz stopped by Friday morning to talk about the importance of places like Bishop’s staying in business.

“This is a way to stay safe because you get to go to a store that is less crowded than a big grocery store and you can support your hometown farmers,” Lt. Bysiewicz said.

Bishop’s has been doing 200 curbside pick-ups a day.