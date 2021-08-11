MADD CT creates educational fund in name of fallen South Windsor police officer killed in DUI crash

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving CT (MADD) is honoring fallen South Windsor police officer Benjamin Lovett with an educational fund in his name.

Officer Lovett passed away last month from injuries sustained while riding his motorcycle off-duty back in June; an alleged drunk driver fatally struck him.

The Lovett Fund will help give schools and organizations the opportunity to collaborate with MADD’s Power of (You)th program.

Officer Lovett received the MADD Award in 2020, which recognizes one’s excellence in DUI enforcement, and he was scheduled to receive the same award later this year.

MADD says Officer Lovett will be honored at their Law Enforcement Recognition Luncheon & Educational Symposium at Mohegan Sun on Sept. 15.

For more information on the Lovett Fund, Law Enforcement Recognition Luncheon and/or the Power of (You)th Program, call the MADD CT Office at 203-764-2566.