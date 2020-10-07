Memorial service to be held for former Albertus Magnus College basketball star killed in Hartford

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A memorial service will be held Thursday for a former Albertus Magnus College basketball star shot and killed in Hartford.

24-year-old Jaqhawn Walters was gunned down last month. 33-year-old Jason Stone is charged with murder.

Police said the two got into some kind of fight before the shooting.

The memorial service for Walters will be streamed online Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Click here to access the stream.

Due to the pandemic, only invited guests can attend in-person.