Meriden remembers David Paul in first memorial since cold case was solved

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens every January; the Meriden community comes together to remember baby David Paul. But this year, it’s the first memorial since his cold case was solved.

“But in the back of my mind, it was always my wish that sometime in my lifetime we would be able to see a closure to this case,” said retired detective Keith McCurdy.

He would have been 33 years old today. Instead, he was abandoned as a newborn. His body was discovered on January 2, 1988, wrapped in a blanket in a Meriden parking lot.

“It hurt. It hurt that we found out as the investigation was going through that the baby was full-term,” said Robert Kosienski, former Meriden Police Chief.

Forensics experts and family genealogy databases lead to the discovery almost one year ago, identifying the mother as Karen Kuzmak Roche. She confessed but was never charged. Police say it’s a case of manslaughter, which comes with a 20-year statute of limitations.

Kosienski said, “A mother who would do that had to of gone through some trauma. And I’m sure she did, it wasn’t easy, whatever happened God bless her to this day. I’m sure that she is going through some sort of a hell.”

David Paul’s life was cut short but made such an impact, especially in helping to pass Safe Haven laws.

“A part of the efforts for the legislation for the Safe Haven law which has already been so beneficial to young mothers who have been in a similar situation…out of a tragedy, some good has come out,” McCurdy said.

While this cold case is closed, little David Paul’s memory lives on in Meriden.

“We said that we would unofficially adopt this child and that we would never forget,” McCurdy added.

Kosienski said, “David Paul, God bless him, everything we do today and from now on it’s because of him.”