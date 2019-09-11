Milford remembers 9/11 victims in local memorial garden

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A large flag waved over the students, politicians, and first responders who filled the Live Oaks School 9/11 Memorial Garden to remember the three men who had ties to Milford.

At the ceremony, they remembered Seth Morris, Michael Miller and Avnish Patel.

The entire garden is shaped like a teardrop. It’s not only to remember and reflect those who died, but also teach the children about what happened. There’s also a piece of Ground Zero in the stone and the two arborvitaes represents the towers.

If you couldn’t attend at service, there are permanent spots in the city to visit and reflect, like the granite memorial behind City Hall. There is also a chunk of steel from the World Trade Center that can be found at the fire station on Wheelers Farm Road, as well as the benches along River Street.

At 8:46AM, the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Today, they rang the bell at that time and read the names of the victims who died from Milford, CT.



MAY WE REMEMBER Michael Miller, Avnish Patel, & Seth Morris.

