Mission 22 Hike for Veteran suicide awareness in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Mission 22 and Ion Bank teamed up for the 22 for 22 Hike for Veteran Suicide on Saturday morning.

Participants, including the Naugatuck Police Department, hiked 22 Kilometers to spread awareness of Veteran suicide due to Post Traumatic Stress and traumatic brain injury.

This year, the hike was dedicated to Officer Tommy Byrne from the Naugatuck Police Department.

The hike was followed by a fall festival on Maple Street and Old Firehouse Road, which goes until 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

