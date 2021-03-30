‘My artwork is bigger than me’: Local submariner leaving artistic mark on Groton community

Ryan Bernat

Posted: / Updated:

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton is known as the “Submarine Capital of the World.” But for one submariner, it’s not just his work on submarines that is putting his name on the map. Rather, it’s his works of art.

Meet Petty Officer 1st Class Jamie Pearson, a submariner and a talented artists receiving recognition in the Groton community for his art work.

“I am scheduled until my retirement but always open to invitations,” Pearson said of his wish to continue painting after he hangs up the uniform. “They [the community] are familiar with the artwork, but they might not know me personally. My artwork is bigger than me.”

In the release sent to News 8, “Pearson is approaching 20 years in the Navy and hopes to continue his Bruce Wayne/Batman lifestyle in the Groton area after retirement – shipyard mechanic during the day, painting at night.”

