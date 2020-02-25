 

New computer lab opening in Fair Haven neighborhood

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new computer lab is opening in New Haven.

City officials are celebrating the lab opening at The Farnam Community in the Fair Haven neighborhood, which allows residents in the area to use their services.

Farnam Community partnered up with Concepts for Adaptive Learning (CfAL) to establish the lab.

The computers and tablets will also be available to pre-school and elementary school students in CfAL’s Digital Literacy Program. Those devices will have around 35,000 books and videos in both English and Spanish for the students to use.

The grand opening is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

