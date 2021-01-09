New Haven-based anti-violence group holds vigil to continue outreach to Waterbury youth

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven-based group, Ice the Beef, is beginning to help Waterbury address violence and other health concerns among Connecticut youth.

The group is trying to get people’s attention in Waterbury to do something about youth gun violence, COVID-19, and the opioid crisis. To do that, they held a memorial vigil at MLK Park early Saturday evening.

During the vigil, they lit candles in hopes to attract Waterbury residents and have them come up and ask what’s going on. It’s the first way they hope to bring people in to help try to make a positive difference in the Brass City.

“I’m tired of seeing young people suffering picking up these guns. Change has to happen, and it’s going to happen,” said Anna Fraioli from Ice the Beef.

She said that the group can show people different ways they can stay off of a violent path.

“We have theater arts programs, we’re also going to help them find jobs, and education if they want to go to school,” Fraioli added.

There have been several recent shootings in the area near MLK Park. The police chief called it an uptick in gunplay by juveniles.