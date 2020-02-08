New Haven and Yale celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year with annual Lunarfest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Festivities continue in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. It’s all a part of Lunarfest, put on by the City of New Haven and Yale University.

The event offered art and cultural programs for adults and children, as well as a parade.

Mayor Justin Elicker even spoke at Lunarfest and really surprised the audience.

David Youtz from the Yale China Association said, “He talked for two minutes in Mandarin Chinese and the whole crowd was like ‘Wow! Our mayor speaks Chinese.'”

Lunarfest has been going on in New Haven for the last nine years.

