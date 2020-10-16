New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee holding food and diaper drive Saturday

Community

by: WTNH.com Staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is holding a Food and Diaper Drive this weekend.

The drive will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are three locations where you can drop off donations:

  • The Knight’s of St. Patrick in New Haven
  • The IACC in East Haven
  • The Elk’s Club in West Haven

The donations will benefit the Connecticut Food Bank and Life Haven.

The Committee’s Facebook page says every person who donates will be entered into a raffle drawing.

