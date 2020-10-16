New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee holding food and diaper drive Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is holding a Food and Diaper Drive this weekend.

The drive will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are three locations where you can drop off donations:

The Knight’s of St. Patrick in New Haven

The IACC in East Haven

The Elk’s Club in West Haven

The donations will benefit the Connecticut Food Bank and Life Haven.

The Committee’s Facebook page says every person who donates will be entered into a raffle drawing.