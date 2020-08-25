New Haven’s Clean and Safe Sweep program steps off to a good start

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and other city department leaders
took a walk through the Westville and Beaver Hill neighborhoods Tuesday morning.

It’s a program called Clean and Safe Sweep. The goal is to identify the quality of life issues that impact specific neighborhoods, such as following housing code and business protocols.

“The idea is that we look at the data to identify hot spots and complaints and that we see that with our own eyes…and we can respond quite quickly,” Mayor Elicker said.

The mayor plans to continue with the walks this summer and fall in neighborhoods all across the Elm City.

