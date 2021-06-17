News 8 gives back to Boys & Girls Club of New Haven for Nexstar ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday is a big day for the News 8 family. June 17 is Founder’s Day for News 8’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, founded 25-years-ago.

Every year, Nexstar celebrates its founding with “Founder’s Day of Caring,” giving back to the community by completing community service projects.

For Nexstar’s silver anniversary, News 8 will be working with the Boys & Girls Club of New Haven, painting, building raised garden beds, assembling a picnic table, and spreading mulch. Many of our News 8 anchors, reporters, and staff will be on-site to help out.

Check out our past projects for Founder’s Day of Caring, from 2017, 2018, and 2019.

