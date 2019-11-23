News 8 & Heav’nly Donuts hold food drive to benefit Connecticut Food Bank

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 and Heav’nly Donuts in Derby teamed up for the Thanksgiving For All Food Drive Saturday to benefit the Connecticut Food Bank.

The Good Morning Connecticut team was there, including Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons, Alyssa Rae Taglia, Keith Kountz and Laura Hutchinson, as well as CT Style’s Teresa Dufour.

The final numbers are still being crunched, but so far, the food drive brought in around 56 Turkeys and over 1,000 pounds of food.

The Connecticut Food Bank‘s goal is to collect 18,000 turkeys this holiday season.