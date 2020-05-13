News 8 teams up with the Connecticut Food Bank for the GR8 Virtual Food Drive

(WTNH) — In times like these, no one should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. That’s why News 8 is teaming up with the Connecticut Food Bank to present the GR8 Virtual Food Drive.

If you’d like to fight hunger in the state and help feed those struggling during these trying times, you can make a difference by visiting the Connecticut Food Bank’s website here and donating today.

Every dollar raised will help provide meals for those in need right here in Connecticut.

Help News 8 put Community First, and together we can make a difference.

To learn more about the Connecticut Food Bank and its mission, click here.