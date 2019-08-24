News 8’s annual Back to School Drive

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 would like to thank everyone who came out to our annual Back to School Drive. Your generosity is always greatly appreciated.

Members of the team were at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford collecting various items. Backpacks, notebooks, binders, crayons, pencils, you name it; people donated it.

The kids who will soon benefit from it all were excited for the new school year. All donations will go to the Boys and Girls Clubs in Milford.

News 8’s Scott McDonnell with Boys & Girls Club of Milford volunteers at the News 8 Back to School Drive.

