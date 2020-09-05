Newtown man completes solo Ironman triathlon in honor of Sandy Hook victims

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newtown man is putting his Ironman training to good use for Sandy Hook victims.

Nick Waaler signed up to do his first full Ironman race at Lake Placid this summer, but it was canceled due to COVID-19. So, he decided to recreate a full Ironman race.

He completed it on Saturday morning.

Waaler says this is special for him because his son was in class at Sandy Hook when the shooting happened. The funds raised will go the CMAK Foundation, created by Sandy Hook victim Chase Kowalski‘s parents.

“I won’t get that finish I’ve been dreaming of, but the finish I’m going to have now is going to be better than that,” Waaler said. “I’m going to be finishing at Chase’s house in front of all my friends and family, and his family. It’s going to be more epic than I could have ever imagined.”

He named the race IronChase. Waaler said he was inspired by a photo of Chase competing in a kids triathlon.