Newtown officials discuss design of proposed Sandy Hook memorial

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Newtown residents will have the chance to vote on the proposal for the Sandy Hook memorial at the end of the month.

A meeting was held by the designer and other officials Monday night on Zoom to answer questions about the project.

They talked about the design process, budgeting and the final design idea for people to vote on. The project will cost $11 million.

The memorial will have different pathways leading to a reflection pool with a sycamore tree in the center.

If approved, town officials hope to have the memorial unveiled by the 10th anniversary of the shooting, which is next year.