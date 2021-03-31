Norwalk teen becomes part of first national class of girls to become Eagle Scouts

(WTNH) — Wednesday was the final day of March–the month where we recognize all the great women who made history. To honor this month, we are introducing you to Meghan DeGray, who made history herself–by becoming an Eagle Scout.

For over 100 years, only boys were allowed to join the Boy Scouts. But, on February 1st of 2021, all girls were welcomed into BSA Scouts.

Girls who join the program will earn the same merit badges and will be eligible to achieve the Scouts’ highest honor–becoming an Eagle Scout.

“One of my favorite ones, that was very tough, was camping. You have to do 20 nights of tent camping, sleeping under the stars,” explained Meghan.

Meghan is part of the first national class of girls to become Eagle Scouts. Watching her brother climb the ranks through Boy Scouts inspired her to make the switch from Girl Scouts to BSA Scouts.

“I was still in Girl Scouts when I joined, but part of it was due to the fact my brother was in it and I saw a lot of the stuff they did and wanted to do more of that.”

Becoming an Eagle Scout is no easy feat–it takes discipline and commitment, coupled with a major community project.

During this process, Meghan has enjoyed helping younger kids in her community through her involvement in STEM outreach programs.

“Were a STEM venture crew, so we do a lot of outreach programs. They consist of different kinds of experiments; we’ve done catapults, we also teach about buoyancy with canoe boats. We teach about snow, we’ve also taught about the different states of matter.”

Reaching out and helping a younger generation of boys and girls that may become Eagle Scouts one day.

“I think it does show progress, showing girls, ‘hey you can do this.’ It makes you feel accomplished.”

Growing up in Norwalk, living near Long Island Sound and the Maritime Aquarium, Meghan hopes to take her love of science and turn it into a career–as a marine biologist.

If you have a kid that wants to join the BSA Scouts, you can check out beascout.org.