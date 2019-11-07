Officer named Northeast Traffic Safety Hero of the year

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Norwalk police officer was named the 2019 AAA Northeast Traffic Safety Hero of the Year in October.

Officer John Haggerty, a 22-year veteran of Norwalk Police Department, was recognized for his duties. Officer Haggerty is an original member of the Traffic Unit that began in 2011.

His colleges at the Norwalk police department say has made a difference working hard to keep Norwalk’s streets safe. During his eight years in the Traffic Unit, he has made over 1,230 Drunk Driving arrests and over 3,500 issued infractions for motor vehicle violations.

Officer Haggerty is a leader in the unit and participates in the Distracted Driving, Click It or Ticket and Drunk Driving enforcement operations within Norwalk. He is also a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician and has checked over 100 car seats.

He received the award at a ceremony on October 31 in Bridgeport.