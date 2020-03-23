Breaking News
Old Saybrook police K9s go 'back to school' to announce kids photo contest

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– Two Old Saybrook police dogs went “back to school – online” Monday and are encouraging kids to take part in a photo contest while doing the same!

Police K9s Chase and Sonny wanted to spread some joy so the Old Saybrook Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page of the two adorable dogs on their “First Day Back to School Again- Online.”

The Emergency Operations Center wants to see more excitement for learning, therefore they are holding a “First Day Back to School Again – Online” photo contest!

They are looking for winners in the categories of “funniest,” “most adorable,” and “most serious.” The winners will receive a tasty treat for the whole family!

To participate, submit your photos along with your child’s name and grade to: Fun@OldSaybrookPolice.com.

