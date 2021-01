OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A life-long resident of Old Saybrook had a special birthday celebration Thursday, thanks to the town residents.

Ledyard Maynard turned 90-years-old. The town held a car parade for him, and it had a big turnout.

“Good clean living” is what Maynard had to say about living a long life.

“I’m lucky to make 90; not many people do,” Maynard added.

Organizers credit members of the community, who were a huge part in Thursday’s show of support.