One Good Thing: 3-year-old’s Kindness Garden growing positivity in her neighborhood

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

With Spring here, folks are starting to tend to their gardens. 3-year-old Charlie from Orange, however, is not growing flowers or vegetables in her garden. She’s growing something we all need right now; kindness.

Charlie’s Kindness Garden is planted right in her front yard. Several painted rocks with uplifting messages are on display for visitors to take. Visitors are also invited to leave a painted rock, or perhaps another symbol of kindness, behind for someone else.

During this extraordinary time, Charlie also tells visitors to “do what makes you happy!”

Her Aunt Marissa tells us Charlie is “super excited for people to pick one up!”